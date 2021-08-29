Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $354.57. 3,163,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.