Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $61,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $2,534,000.

Shares of FAPR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,678. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08.

