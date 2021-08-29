Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Shares of PSFM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

