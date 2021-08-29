Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 218,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,575. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

