Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

