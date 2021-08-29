Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

SCHG stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 303,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $155.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

