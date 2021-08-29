Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 4.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Tri-Continental worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $98,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 22,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,048. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

