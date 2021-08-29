Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.77 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

