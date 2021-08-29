Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

