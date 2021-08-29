Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNSO stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

