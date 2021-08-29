Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

