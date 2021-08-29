Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,454 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $61,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 527,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

