Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.