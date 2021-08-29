BORA Achieves Market Cap of $179.05 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, BORA has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $179.05 million and $11.10 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.