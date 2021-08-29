Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.