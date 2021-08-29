Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $121.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

