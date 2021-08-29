Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.44% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $39,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $145.53. 152,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,800. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

