Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,947.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.44% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $145.53. 152,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,800. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

