Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $405.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

BEDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

