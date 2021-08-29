Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 21,749 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.44 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

