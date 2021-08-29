Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,611 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.