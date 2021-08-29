Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 19,938 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

