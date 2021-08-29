Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 9,307 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

