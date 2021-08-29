Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,299 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

