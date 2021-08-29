Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

