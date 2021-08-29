Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.