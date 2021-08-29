Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 281.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $384.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.