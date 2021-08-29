Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 533,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ opened at $49.98 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

