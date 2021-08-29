Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 336.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 24.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

