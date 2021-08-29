Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 520.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.