Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

OLED stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

