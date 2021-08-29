Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

