Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $6,931,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.