Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

