Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 60.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Element Solutions by 35.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

