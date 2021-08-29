Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

