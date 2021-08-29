Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.