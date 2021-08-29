Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.90. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.