Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 11,729 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

J stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

