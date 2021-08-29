Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

