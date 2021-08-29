Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,080 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.33 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

