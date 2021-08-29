Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,931 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Valero Energy by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 301,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189,289 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

