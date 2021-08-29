Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,999 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMYT stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

