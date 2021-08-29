Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 6,298 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

