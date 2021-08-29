Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,380 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $321.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $328.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.