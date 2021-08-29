Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

