Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

SRE stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

