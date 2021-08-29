Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

