Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

