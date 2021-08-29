Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

